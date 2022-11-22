As high school teams gear up to hit the court next week, middle schoolers across Hopkins County are nearing the end of their season with only a handful of games left on the calendar.
Monday night in Dawson Springs the South Hopkins Middle School boys basketball team scratched their way to a win over the Panthers, 36-18.
The Wildcats where led by Day Day Butcher with 11 points and Ashton Blades with 10 points. NeNe Bruce added seven points , Blase Sumner had five points and Cruze Cavanough finished with three points.
The Panthers where led by Noah Riley with 10 points, Ethan Slaton added three points, and Easton Bourland also finished with three points in the game. In the JV game the South Middle beat Dawson 42-16
Across the county in Madisonville, James Madison girls welcomed the Lady Trojans from Webster County Middle School. The Lady Patriots had things well in hand, winning both their seventh and eighth grade games.
The JMMS 7th grade girls won 33-16. The Lady Patriots were led by Chloe Baker with 10 points and BriNiyah Dulin with nine. Lillie Coffman (6), Niyla Liles (3), Amari Johnson (3) and Sadie Kirk (2) all got on the board.
In the 8th grade match-up, the Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Trojans 48-25. Macy Wright led the way with 18, while Taylor Nelson and Taylor Barber each hit double digits, scoring 12 and 10 respectively. Baker and Dulin each had three in the contest, with Coffman adding two.
