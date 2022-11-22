The Murray State Racers wrapped up third place in the tournament with a 77-60 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
The Racers return to the Bluegrass after winning two-of-three games, including their first win over a ranked team since 2012 with an 88-79 win over Texas A&M on Thursday, Nov. 17. They are currently 3-2 on the season.
Madisonville-native Kenny White Jr. scored 38 points in the three game tournament, including 18 against Texas A&M and 16 against Tulsa.
The Racers get back on the court after Thanksgiving with a Saturday game at Chattanooga. MSU opens their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference (Dec. 1) at the CFSB Center against Illinois State.
