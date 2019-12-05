Marshall County Hoopfest to bring talented teams, players to Kentucky

Maroons will play twice; Lady Maroons to be featured also
The third ranked Madisonville North Hopkins High School basketball team passed their first test of the season Tuesday night by beating Bowling Green 69-61 in the season opener.
The big senior duo of Kenny White and Ksuan Casey combined for 48 points to begin the season, picking up a win versus a top 15 opponent to continue right where they left off last season.
Next up will be two more ranked games at the high profile Marshall County Hoopfest this weekend.
The Maroons will play host and 13th ranked Marshall County Friday at 7 p.m. and 11th ranked McCracken County Saturday.
The Hoopfest is back for its 23rd year of hosting high-level high school basketball at the Reed Conder Gymnasium, and the Maroons made the field for the second straight year. The event will feature some of the top players and teams across the nation, ranging from New York to California.
Casey and White have both been getting D-I attention throughout their high school careers, but this weekend they will be around players who are also in the spotlight.
This basketball tournament has seen some its previous players reach the NBA, including three internationally known superstars in Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose -- and this year's teams features many players who could find themselves there as well.
North will see one of the top players on the field when they face the Marshals in Zion Harmon.
See Hoopfest/Page B3
hoopfest
The 5-10 point guard is currently a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports, sitting as the 36th best prospect in the nation and ranked the fifth-best point guard his year. Harmon currently has offers from Louisville, Maryland, Western Kentucky, Kansas and LSU.
His profile isn't uncommon in the Hoopfest field. Throughout all the games, more than 20 four-star recruits will be seeing action this weekend, including three guys ranked as five-star guys.
Prolific Prep will be the team to keep an eye on as they feature two of the top players on the nation on the same team. Namari Burnett and Jalen Green make up the backcourt for the Napa, California high school that would make most mid-majors jealous. Burnett is currently the 24th ranked prospect in the nation and committed to Texas Tech for next season, while Green is the 3rd ranked player in the 2020 class and remains the highest-profile player yet to make his college decision.
The other five star player in the field is Daishen Nix. The 6'5" point guard is ranked 14th in the nation and leads the Trinity International School from Las Vegas in his senior season, while his future is committed to UCLA.
Other standout names to keep an eye one are on Deashun Ruffin, MarJon Beauchamp, and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe.
Ruffin is a 5'9 point guard for Callaway (Mississippi) that is currently ranked as the 25th best prospect in the 2021 class and the third-best point guard in the nation. Beauchamp is a 6'6" small forward that is a four-star prospect and ranked 28th in the 2020 class that has decided to forgo his college eligibility and will focus on preparing for the 2021 draft once his season with Dream City Christian (Arizona) wraps up. Alexander-Moncrieffe is the highest-ranked Canadian prospect in the 2020 season playing for Orangeville Prep.
White and Casey will be the biggest names coming into most gyms during this season, but this weekend the duo will be surrounded by tons of talent.
Tickets to the action will be sold at the door with prices set at $10 for each session with a $35 weekend pass available that does not include the Sunday games. All the action will be broadcast by The Grind Session on Youtube for those not making the drive.
North's teams will be featured in session two and three, here is the full list of games for the weekend:
