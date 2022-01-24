Caldwell County came into last night’s game riding on the peak of a 3-0 winning streak, while Madisonville was on the tail end of a 2-0 skid. But the Lady Maroons were looking to flip the script and get back on the track that had led them to a 12-2 start to the season. With freshman Jaycee Noffsinger eligible to play for the first time this season, Madisonville did just that, getting nine different members of their squad in the scorebook as they won the contest 66-28.

With the exception of Emilee Hallum, both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Caldwell County both got off to a slow start on Monday night, with just seven points being scored in the first eight minutes of the game. All of those belonged to Hallum. The sophomore led her team in the opening quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 7-0.

Madisonville would back her up in the second quarter, with five members of the Lady Maroons getting on the scoreboard. Camryn LaGrange and Kailey Barber each put up eight, with Amari Lovan scoring three, Bryanne Johnson posting two and Jaycee Noffsinger scoring her first point in Maroon on a free throw. The Lady Maroons extended their lead to 25-7 heading to the locker room for the half.

The Lady Maroons didn’t let up after the break, outscoring the Lady Tigers 27-15 to take a 52 21 lead into the final eight minutes. Hallum sank three from outside in the third period.

Madisonville started the final quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 38 point lead at trigger the running clock, at which point head coach Jeff Duvall subbed out all of his starters to give his bench more playing time. Junior Katelyn McGowan came off the bench and sank a three, followed by a layup from freshman Kaytee Parish that officially put nine different members of the Lady Maroons squad in the scorebook.

Hallum led the Lady Maroons with 18, with LaGrange close behind with 17. Lovan and Noffsinger each had eight, while Kailey Barber and Destiny Whitsell put up four, McGowan had three and Parrish had two.

The Lady Maroons will next be in action on Thursday when they host McCracken County at 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North 7-25-52-66

Caldwell County 0-7-21-28