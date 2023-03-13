Elks shootout

Pictured from left, Destiny Caudill-3rd u14, Riley Richardson-2nd u12, Kolby Crook-3rd u16, Nash Tapp- 2nd u14 and Nyles Tapp-1st u12.

 photo provided by Shannon Caudill

Elks Mid-Atlantic Soccer shootout was hosted this past weekend in York, Pennsylvania and Hopkins County sent 5 athletes that represented lodge #738 and competed against other State winners. All Five of Hopkins Co students placed in the top 3 of the competition.

