An impressive postseason run came to an end over the weekend for the South Hopkins Middle School football team as they lost the state championship game 46-14 to Lexington Christian Academy on Sunday.
On Saturday, South Hopkins punched their ticket to the championship with a 38-22 win over Meece.
In the semifinal game against Meece at Lex Bryan Stadium in Lexington, the Wildcats got off to a good start leading 8-6 going into the second quarter. After another South Hopkins touchdown, Meece was able to tie it up 14-14 with just under four minutes remaining in the first half. The Wildcats were able to put two more scores on the board, including a pick-six, to go up 30-14 at halftime.
Meece was able to put themselves within a touchdown from the lead, making the score 30-22 going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were able to seal th victory with a touchdown with under four minutes to go in the game to make it 38-22.
The following day, South Hopkins found themselves in a hole with LCA going up 12-0 in the first quarter. After LCA scored six more points, South Hopkins got on the board with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to make it 18-8 with less than five minutes until halftime. Before the break, LCA was able to pull away with a couple of scores, going into the half with a 32-8 lead.
LCA extended their lead to 46-8 going into the final quarter. South Hopkins was able to put up one more touchdown in the final minutes of the game as they lost the championship 46-14. The Wildcats were named state runner up to cap off an incredible 2019 season.
