Hopkins County Central will be back at Storm Stadium for Friday night when McLean County comes to town. Central (0-5) is still in search of their first win of the season, and they're hoping it will be in front of the home fans after three weeks on the road.
McLean County will enter play with a 2-3 record, winning their last two games at home 20-8 over Muhlenberg County and 55-32 against Butler County.
"McLean County is a real physical team, really aggressive," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They also have a good running back and they do everything they can to get the ball in his hands."
Statistically, McLean County tends to run the ball more, with the Cougars entering this week with 1,407 net rushing yards compared to only 161 net passing yards so far this season. Peyton Caraway leads McLean in rushing with 460 yards.
see central/page b2
"We're facing a completely different offense than what we saw at Owensboro Catholic last week," Wood said. "They're going to try to catch us asleep and sneak a few passes over us, so we're just trying to get the right guys out there in the right mix so they can make plays."
"We're going to try to stack the box against them this week defensively," Adrian Stringer said. "They throw maybe five passes a game, so it will be like what we saw at Todd County Central a couple weeks ago."
Central has been dealing with injuries so far this season, but last week at Owensboro Catholic, they saw the return of senior wide receiver Colin Rodgers, who caught two touchdown passes in the 68-14 loss to the Aces. Rodgers played his first game of the season after recovering from a displaced retina in his eye.
"I was out for two months with it," Rodgers said. "It's still a little bit of a problem, but nothing major. As long as I can see the ball. This is my fourth year, so I know how things work around here. It was just a challenge to get conditioned and get back into the flow of things in the middle of the season."
Blasin Moore is also another receiver to keep an eye on as he's nearing the school record for receiving yards. Kelsey Bowman holds the mark for receiving yards with 1,499. Moore currently sits with 1,316 yards.
"I'd love to help Blasin break the record," Stringer said. "But first thing's first, we want to win this week."
Moore also broke the school reception record last week against Catholic, passing Bowman, who had 118 career receptions, Moore currently sits at 119. Earlier this season, Moore set the school record for receiving touchdowns in a game with five at Todd County Central.
Central has only hosted one home game so far this year, but they will be in town for the next two weeks with hall of fame night on Friday against McLean, then they will host crosstown rival Madisonville North Hopkins next week.
"It's been a long time coming," Stringer said. "We had three straight games on the road, and it's tough. It's tiring with the long bus rides, but it'll be nice to get back to our crowd out here."
Kickoff for Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.