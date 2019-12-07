The Hopkins Central Lady Storm lost to the Lady Mules from Fairfield, Illinois Friday night in the team's home opener, 56-43.
Fairfield started out with the early lead, but Central was right behind them with the score at 14-9 Fairfield after eight minutes of play.
Fairfield was able to build their lead in the second quarter, and took a 26-18 lead into the break.
Keri Reynolds went into the half with eight points for the Lady Storm. Keli Reynolds and Jaleah Bowman each recorded five rebounds in the first half.
The ball wasn't falling in for Central as Fairfield went on a 15-4 run in the opening minutes of the second half to go up 41-22. Fairfield still had the lead when the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter with the score at 45-28.
Central's woes continued in the fourth with Hailie Hollis getting into foul trouble with her fourth personal foul in the first few minutes of the quarter. The Lady Storm started to claw their way back into the game with Fairfield leading 54-36 and less than three minutes to go.
The Lady Storm went on a 6-2 run, but it wasn't enough as Fairfield held on for the victory.
Madison Grigg broke double digits for the Lady Storm with 12 points, Bowman and Reynolds led the team in rebounds with six each and Brianna Fritz had four steals in the game.
Both teams will be back in action today with Central taking on Union County as part of the District Challenge at Central. Fairfield will be playing Madisonville North Hopkins this afternoon.
