Submitted photos
Left: The Hopkins County B.A.S.S Club delivered over 50 turkeys and food boxes locally and sent food and necessities to Bright Light Farms near Princeton on Monday. The HCBC has been reaching out to families in Western Kentucky for over 25 years. Pictured are HCBC members along with staff from the Family Resource Centers at West Broadway and James Madison schools. Right: HCBC member Ronnie Hollis is pictured with two members of the Bright Light Farms staff.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.