CENTRAL CITY -- The Madisonville-North Hopkins High School girls' golf team didn't mess around.
Producing a stunning team score of 328, the Lady Maroons captured the 2nd Region Tournament in a runaway fashion on a hot and dry Monday at Central City Country Club.
North's score was 19 strokes better than defending champion Daviess County (347), this year's runner-up.
"I believe it's a regional record," North coach Sam Westfall said. "I've been around it for 17 years and that's the best score I can remember.
"I'm just real proud of our team. I've asked this team to work hard and they've responded by working hard all season long, and that kind of commitment paid off today."
Leading the way for North was senior Rachel Carver, whose 80 led a consistent foursome that delivered solid scores.
"It was a good team," Carver beamed. "My drives were right where they needed to be and my putting wasn't bad, either -- I just wanted to do all I could to help our team.
"We've battled all year and it means a lot to come through when it counted and put up a great score. Our team stepped up and did what it needed to do to win the regional championship."
Also scoring for North were Kaitlyn Zieba (81), Karra Tucker (83) and Kat Weir (84).
"We played in a lot of hard tournaments this season, some of the toughest in the state, and that's really helped us," Westfall said. "I've got a bunch of great girls and I'm really happy for them -- they've responded to the challenge in a great way."
Winning the individual regional championship for the second year in a row was Owensboro Catholic senior Emma Payne, who fired a 5-over par 75 to edge Apollo sophomore Macey Brown (76) by a single stroke.
In addition to Payne and Brown, individual qualifiers for next week's KHSAA State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club included Daviess County's Holly Holton (79), Henderson County's Kenna Newsome (80), Union County's Sarah Hagedorn (80), Christian County's Hannah Sumner (83) and Daviess County's Addison Heady (84).
Rounding out the top five teams were Owensboro Catholic (3rd, 350), Apollo (4th, 382) and host Muhlenberg County (5th, 387).
Among other area teams, Webster County placed 10th with a 469. Lady Trojan scorers were Erin Johnson (95), Neveah Henderson (114), Natalie Littlepage (130).
Also, Hopkins County Central was 11th (515), getting scoring from McKenzie Lynch (116), Morgan Seibert (123), Grace Riddle (128) and Calli Allen (148).
Also competing were Dawson Springs competitors Maddie Huddleston (108) and Brylee Spurlin (109).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.