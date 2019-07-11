Registrations are now open for the 2019 Hopkins County Central High School's Basketball Camp.
From July 23 to the 25, Lady Storm head coach Nancy Oldham will be hosting a summer camp giving instructions, teaching fundamentals, drills and having fun with the young basketball enthusiast from around the area.
The camp will be divided into two sections, with the elementary camp for both boys and girls from first to fifth grade going from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and then the middle school camp for just girls between sixth and eighth grade happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Some fifth graders that are skilled players may attend the middle school camp or both.
It costs $35 to register for either camp before the pre-registration deadline of July, 16. The price will go up to $40 after the deadline, but registration will be allowed up to the day of the camp.
For more information or to sign up, contact coach Oldham at nancy.oldham@hopkins.kyschools.us or call 270-871-5117.
