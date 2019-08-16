Local Sports
Friday
Football
(Scrimmage) Hopkins County Central vs. Ohio County and Caldwell County - 6 p.m.
(Scrimmage) Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson - 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Todd County Central- 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Calloway County- 6:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
World Series: Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C.- ESPNU 3 p.m.
World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Festus, Mo. (Mid-South), Shelby, N.C.- ESPNU 6 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Brisbane at Geelong- FS2 11 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 10 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 12 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Brainerd, Brainerd, Minn.- FS1 6 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic- GOLF 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic- GOLF 8 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, Columbus, Ohio- GOLF 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, second round, Medinah, Ill.- GOLF 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C.- FS1 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, Endicott, N.Y.- GOLF 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 1 p.m.
Little League World Series: Wailuka, Hawaii (West) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 3 p.m.
Little League World Series: Nuevo León, Mexico (Mexico) vs. British Columbia (Canada), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 5 p.m.
Little League World Series: Salem, Ore. (Northwest) vs. Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta- MLB 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Chicago at NY Giants- NFL 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich- FS2 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio- ESPN2 10 a.m.
Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, Cincinnati, Ohio- TENNIS 10 a.m.
USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Concord, Mass.- TENNIS 2:30 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals 4, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, Cincinnati, Ohio- TENNIS 4 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio- ESPN2 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Dallas- CBSSN 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix- CBSSN 9 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Anaheim, Calif.- NBA 9 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.