Local Sports

Friday

Football

(Scrimmage) Hopkins County Central vs. Ohio County and Caldwell County - 6 p.m.

(Scrimmage) Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson - 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. Todd County Central- 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Calloway County- 6:30 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 16

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

World Series: Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C.- ESPNU 3 p.m.

World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Festus, Mo. (Mid-South), Shelby, N.C.- ESPNU 6 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Brisbane at Geelong- FS2 11 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 10 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 12 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 3 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Brainerd, Brainerd, Minn.- FS1 6 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic- GOLF 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic- GOLF 8 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, Columbus, Ohio- GOLF 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, second round, Medinah, Ill.- GOLF 2 p.m.

U.S. Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C.- FS1 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, Endicott, N.Y.- GOLF 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: Bologna, Italy (Europe-Africa) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 1 p.m.

Little League World Series: Wailuka, Hawaii (West) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 3 p.m.

Little League World Series: Nuevo León, Mexico (Mexico) vs. British Columbia (Canada), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 5 p.m.

Little League World Series: Salem, Ore. (Northwest) vs. Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), Williamsport, Pa.- ESPN 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta- MLB 6 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Chicago at NY Giants- NFL 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich- FS2 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open: Quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio- ESPN2 10 a.m.

Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, Cincinnati, Ohio- TENNIS 10 a.m.

USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Concord, Mass.- TENNIS 2:30 p.m.

Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Quarterfinals 4, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, Cincinnati, Ohio- TENNIS 4 p.m.

Western & Southern Open: quarterfinals, Cincinnati, Ohio- ESPN2 6 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

New York at Dallas- CBSSN 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix- CBSSN 9 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Anaheim, Calif.- NBA 9 p.m.

