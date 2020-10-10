Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 3, Trigg County 2: The Storm ended their regular season on Thursday with a record of 4-6-1 as they earned their first victory since Sept. 21 against Butler county. Ryley Vincent, Gavin Lear and Julio Rivera-Mena each scored for Central with Jaxon Greer picking up an assist. Trevor Weldon made eight in goal.
Volleyball
Caldwell County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: The Lady Maroons saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in Princeton on Thursday as they got swept by their district rival (25-12, 25-10, 25-15). Thursday night was the second time North got swept by Caldwell this season as the Lady Tigers came out on top back on Sept. 15 at North.
Girls Soccer
Marshall County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: The Lady Maroons finished their regular season at 4-6-2 after a 3-1 setback in Marshall County on Thursday. Abigail Center scored the only goal for North with Lillie Carmen picking up the assist. Kara Franklin stopped 10 shots, but allowed three as the North keeper.
