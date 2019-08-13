Disc Golfers took over Madisonville this past weekend.
The 11th Annual Madsionville Open was jointly hosted in between Mahr Park and the Madisonville City Park for three straight days with money, prizes and places in U.S. Disc Golf Championship on the line.
The tournament had divisions across the board of the talent range, from pro's trying to win the money to amateurs just trying to have a good time, and they came in numbers.
In total 109 golfers took part over the weekend hailing from 22 different states.
"So many people want to take a part in it cause it's hard to qualify for the U.S. Championship, and this is one of few tournaments out there that gets you in " said tournament director HB Clark. "It's in a great location and the people in Hopkins County Tourism really helped facilitate all this."
Madisonville is also one of the few places that is able to handle the sheer numbers of disc golfers to host a competition this big. With both the City and Mahr park having full 18 hole courses, the city was perfectly prepared to be the host.
"Both Courses are just great, they provide a challenge to guys of any level. Which makes it great for events like this," said Clark. "You have people playing everywhere at the same time."
Divided into pools, the players would complete one full course in the morning and then cross town in the afternoon to play the other.
"It's an amazing course and event well worth the drive over," said contestant Josh Schenkenfelder from Chicago. "Disc Golf is just fun, so any opportunity to play and compete you have to take it."
He wasn't the only golfer to make a long trip to take part.
"You don't think of the travel. You just want to come out and have good time," said Parker Sowerd from Ridgeland, Miss. "The event is fun, the course is fun, the sport is fun. What else can I say."
Courses specifically designed for Disc golf are hard to find, so Madisonville having two has made it a go a destination for players.
"Good courses are hard to find so to have two like these ones are great," said Clint Burner from Konxville, Tenn. "It's a great place to have something like this."
The event is now in its 11th year and it currently has no end date in site.
"This is the eleventh time we done this here and it keeps getting bigger and better," said Clark. "We have no plans on stooping now."
Madisonville has become a permanent home for disc golf enthusiast.
"The slogan this town has 'Best town on Earth', it really is that for disc golf," said Clark.
