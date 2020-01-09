Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 9
AUTO RACING
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il, Saudi Arabia (taped)- NBCSN 5 p.m.
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women's 7.5km Sprint, Oberhof, Germany (taped)- NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Drexel at Towson- CBSSN 5 p.m.
Memphis at Wichita State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio)- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan- FS1 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Northeastern- CBSSN 7 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon- ESPN 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan State- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Murray State at Jacksonville- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Washington at Stanford- FS1 8 p.m.
Washington State at California- PAC-12N 9:30 p.m.
Brigham Young at St. Mary's- ESPN2 10 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon State- ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Quinnipiac at Rider- ESPNU 10 a.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech- ESPNU 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia- ACCN 5 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State- BTN 5 p.m.
Baylor at Connecticut- ESPN 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri- SECN 6 p.m.
Louisville at Miami- ACCN 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa- BTN 7 p.m.
Louisiana State at Texas A&M- SECN 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, Randburg, South Africa- GOLF 4 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Honolulu- GOLF 6 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Second Round, Hong Kong- GOLF 10 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, Randburg, South Africa- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Philadelphia- TNT 6 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City- TNT 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Nashville at Chicago- NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 7 Quarterfinals Evening Session; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Early Rounds; Shenzhen-WTA-Quarterfinals- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals, AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals; Shenzhen-WTA Semifinals- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals Evening Session; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Friday)
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals Evening Session; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
