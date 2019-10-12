Hill six shots out after posting 75 in opening round of state tourney

The Maroons' Jackson Hill is six shots off the KHSAA State Boys' Golf championship lead after carding a 75 in opening-round play and sits in 18th place in the individual standings.
The lone representative for Madisonville North at Bowling Green Country Club is making the most of his opportunity, staying within striking distance on a day only two golfers shot under par.
"He competed all day," said North's head golf coach Tim Davis. "I can't say it enough, he competed all day. He got off to a bad start in the first four holes but battled back to stay even the rest of the way."
Starting his round on the back nine, Hill went out in 39.
See Hill/Page B2
Bogeying three of his first four holes, Hill steadied the ship after the shakey start, placing together a string of pars on the next six holes to get himself back in contention.
"He stayed strong and made a lot of pars that weren't suppose to go in," said Davis.
Hill closed out his day with an eventful nine holes. He found birdies on the second, fourth and fifth holes, but also put up bogeys on three, six and nine to finish with an even 36 coming home for the 75 total.
"He battled back all the way to one over, but in the final four holes rain started to fall," said Davis."The conditions got bad with rain falling and constant wind. He did well to manage the situation."
Just a sophomore, Hill is making his third straight performance in the state championship field. In 2018, he finished tied for 36 shooting a +12, and in 2017, he came in tied at 47th, also posting a score of +12.
"He is still learning and is already competing at the top level," said Davis. "He is still going to improve, but he is already playing with the best."
Hill will have a to get used to the frigid windy conditions he played in to end the day, as today more harsh weather is expected.
"He has to continue battling. It's going to be rainy, wet and windy tomorrow," said Davis. " Hopefully, he can stay up on the leaderboard and the conditions aren't as bad."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.