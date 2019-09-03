Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County Invitational: Jackson Hill led the boys team to a sixth place finish carding a 72. Aaron Munger, Andrew Davis and Ben Dickerson broke 90 for the 18-hole tournament with Munger shooting 85, Davis 88 and Dickerson 87. Meanwhile the Lady Maroons finished fourth, missing third place by one stroke in their tournament.
Cross Country
Hopkins County Central at Fenton Dawson Invitational: Central finished 11th as a team in the 13 team field for the boys. Kaleb Gamble had the best individual time for the Storm, clocking in at 20:21.37. The Lady Storm finished fifth in their seven team field with Raven Miller coming in with the best time for the team with 27:33.36.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Central Kentucky Run for the Gold: North finished sixth as a team for the boys race with Jackson Watts coming in seventh individually with a time of 16:56.61. The Lady Maroons finished 10th as a team in their race with Joy Alexander clocking the best time for North at 19:21.68, good enough for fifth place individually.
