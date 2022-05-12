Archery teams from across the country, or at least the eastern half of the country, have converged on the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville this week for the 2022 Eastern National Tournament.
According to NASP (National Archery in Schools Program) officials, some 748 schools from across 31 different states have registered for the event and will be represented by 11,775 archers who started shooting yesterday. The event will be completed on Saturday night.
Four schools from Hopkins County will be represented, including teams from Browning Springs Middle School, James Madison Middle School and Madisonville-North Hopkins. West Hopkins will be represented by Cooper Winstead, who finished first in the elementary division of the NASP State Tournament earlier this year.
Madisonville finished 28 out of 151 high school teams at state this year, while Browning Springs was 52 out of 156 middle school teams and James Madison finished 30th in the middle school division. JMMS’ Riley Peyton finished third in the state out of all middle school boys.
West Hopkins did not qualify as a team, but Winstead’s first place finish allowed him to advance to the national tournament as an individual.
Madisonville, BSMS and West Hopkins all shoot later tonight, while JMMS will make the trip to Louisville tomorrow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.