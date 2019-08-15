Lakeshore Country Club: Registration for the Lakeshore 4-Man Scramble is now open. The event is scheduled for August 24th-25th with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. both days and a cost of $300 per team.
For more Information on the event or to sign up call Trev's Golf Shop (270)821-2069 or Larry O'Bryan (270)836-1095
Free Sports Physicals: Owensboro Health will be providing free sports physicals at the Madisonville Healthplex on August 20th to all the local student athletes.
Spanning from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., student athletes from all levels are eligible for the service. For more information, visit owensborohealth.org/multicare
