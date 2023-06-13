The Madisonville Miners had home field advantage all weekend long, winning two of three games at Elmer Kelley Stadium in front of a home crowd, advancing to 5-3 on the season.

Friday evening was the Miners only loss, coming after losing a late lead to the Louisville Jockeys. The Miners fell short with a score of 10-5.

The Miners lead 2-0 after three innings. When the Jockey’s tied it up in the top of the sixth, Madisonville battled back, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 5-2. That was when Louisville flipped the script, battling back with five in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth to seal the deal.

“Friday night was a tough loss,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “Schon Pespisa got the start and went six strong innings for us. He put us in a great position to win the game. Our bullpen struggled for the first time this year. It came down to throwing strikes and allowing our defense to work and we fell short of that.”

Left-handed pitcher, Connor Scheer took the loss for the Miners, lasting two-thirds of an inning on the mound, allowing four hits and four runs while walking one.

“We gave up 21 free bases in the last three innings, can’t expect to win a game when you give a good team that many opportunities.”

Speaking to the team after the loss, Campbell shared expectations for the rest of the weekend and what needed to be done differently.

“We used this loss as fuel for our games Saturday and Sunday.”

On Saturday evening the Miners hosted the Paducah Chiefs, clinching the lead in the seventh, winning 8-4. Miners Ryan Miller took the mound to start the game and lasted three innings.

“We gave the ball to our youngster, Ryan Miller, he’s going into his freshman year of college this upcoming year,” Campbell said. “He was able to throw us three solid innings. He had some first game jitters to start. He hasn’t thrown in front of a big crowd like we had that night. I simply told him, this city has your back. They want you to succeed.”

Paducah took an early lead, scoring one in the top of the first and one in the top of the second to go ahead 2-0. The Miners scored three in the bottom half to take a 3-2 lead, but the Chiefs tied things up in the top of the third at 3-3.

The turning point in the game came when Brayden Taylor, or BT as the team calls him, hit a solo shot in the bottom of the third to put Madisonville on top. After a successful at bat, BT entered the game in relief and threw five innings, allowing two hits and one run, while striking out five.

Closer Reid Gongwer, came in and closed the door in the ninth, not allowing a single hit and striking one out. Miners bats were hot all game, totaling 12 hits. To take the 8-4 win.

Sunday night the Miners closed out their weekend series with a victory over the Pistons, 5-2. It was Madisonville’s first time playing the first year team based out of Bowling Green, and the home team was in charge all the way.

Miners pitcher Ethan Roberts got the start, allowed five hits and one run in six innings, striking out seven. By the time he stepped off the mound, Madisonville had a 3-1 lead.

Relief out of the bullpen came from Clay, Kentucky native and Webster County High School graduate Gabriel Salazar, who threw two scoreless innings. Luke Osborn came in to close, allowing two hits and one run, striking out one.

Offensively the Miners didn’t capitalize as much as they had hoped for, getting outhit by Bowling Green 9-6. Tyler Froland led the team, going 2 for 4 from the plate.

The Madisonville Miners will take on the Hoptown Hoppers tonight at home starting at 6:30p.m.Coach Campbell is starting Reid Gongwer on the mound.

“Reid is a big reason why this team is so close. They’ve built a brotherhood and we haven’t been here very long. Reid is a great example of what we are trying to do here in Madisonville, which is having fun and being as competitive as possible. We look forward to seeing all the fans out!”

The Miners will also host the Louisville Jockeys, Wednesday at 6:30p.m.

“We want to bring a championship to Madisonville. We want to make the atmosphere electric, and man, when those stands get packed, it’s a great time at Elmer Kelley Stadium.”

For full schedule and game stats visit madisonvilleminers.com.