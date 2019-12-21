This year in sports has been a special one in Hopkins County.
It included two deep state tournament runs, a kid leading the state in rushing and having someone make ESPN's Sportscenter Top 10 plays.
Here are are some of the top stories of the past year in no particular order:
Maroons' football makes it to Semi-State: The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Football team had a historic season, going 11-3 and winning the region in Class 4A on their home field. The season ended one game away from the state championship game with a 52-14 loss to Johnson Central in the semifinal after picking up wins over Logan County, Hopkinsville and Franklin-Simpson in the team's postseason run.
Jeriah Hightower leads the state in rushing: The Maroons starting running back Jeriah Hightower became one of eight players in Kentucky history to break the 3,000-yard rushing mark in a single season in 2019. He finished with 3,001 yards, while racking up 33 touchdowns on his way to making the all-state first team and becoming a Kentucky Mr. Football finalist.
North Football falls 3 points short to Mayfield: The Maroons comeback attempt versus Mayfield fell three points shy in a crazy shootout game that saw a combined 103 points scored. North's head coach Jay Burgett was playing his alma matter and his former head coach. His team put one of its best performances of the season in the losing effort. After coming all the way back from 36-13 down, North fell 53-50 after Mayfield hit a short, last-second field goal to spoil senior night. The game seemed lost for Maroons after a sluggish start, but they showed their heart, outscoring the Cardinals 23-0 in the third quarter to make it a shootout till the end of the final quarter.
North soccer wins the region on penalty kicks: The Maroons soccer team made a huge step up this season going 20-4-2 and took home some silverware to along the way, edging out Henderson on penalty kicks in the 2nd Region final. Jack Dodds and Isaac Parrish provided the scores on the big night. After the score was deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of regulation, Maroons keeper Alex Brooks came up big to secure the victory.
South Hopkins Middle School football makes it to the state final: The Wildcats football team made some headlines this year getting all the way to the KYMSFA Division 3 final. They came in as a two seed in their region and picked up wins over Todd County and Owensboro Catholic before beating Meece in the semifinal and losing 46-14 to Lexington Christian Academy at the state tournament in Lexington.
Camryn LaGrange breaks the 50-goal mark: The Lady Maroons soccer team lost two games all year behind the scoring force of sophomore forward Camryn LaGrange. Leading the line on top, LaGrange finished with a school-record for both boys and girls -- scoring 56 goals while also finishing with 16 assists.
Maroons' swim team wins third regional title in four years: The Maroons got their revenge in the pool this year after dropping the region to Hopkinsville in 2018. The boys and girls combined to take home top honors in the final meet this time around. The boys were overall winners, and the girls finished third, but the awards didn't stop there. North's Sarah Worthman was named the girl's athlete of the meet, while Carver Bundren won top performer on the boys side. To top things off, coach Kent Waide was named Region 1 coach of the year.
Lady Maroons softball makes another deep run at the state tournament: North won the softball state championship back in 2017, and this year they almost found another one. Behind the strong pitching arm of Courtney Patterson, North beat Trigg County, Henderson County, Lyon County and Marshall County, before losing 4-2 to Clay County in the elite eight. Patterson finished the season going 21-6 with an ERA of 2.12.
Maroons basketball team gets a win at Rupp Arena: The Maroons baksteball team broke into the scene back in March getting all the way to the state elite eight, being only the third team in North history to get 30 wins and having a school-record 23 straight wins. North won the region beating University Heights Academy 81-68 to punch their ticket. Behind the thousands of Maroon fans that made the trip to Rupp Arena, North defeated Lincoln County 57-49 before getting eliminated 66-62 by Warren Central in the next round.
Kenny White makes Sportscenter: In the middle of a packed Rupp Arena, Kenny White made a highlight that was seen across the globe. In a simple transition play, Kenny white came up with a dunk that got his name alongside the very best athletes in the world as ESPN's Sportscenter made it one of its Top 10 plays of the night.
Central football players have standout seasons: Despite struglling in the win department, Hopkins Central football standouts Blasin Moore and Adrian Stringer put together stellar seasons for the Storm. Moore, a record-breaking receiver, was on the receiving end of numerous Stringer passes and touchdowns throughout 2019.
By My Standards: Locally owned By My Standards won the Louisiana Derby to qualify for the Kentucky Derby in May. The Chester Thomas-owned 3-year-old didn't win but gave the locals much to cheer for on the first Saturday in May.
