Local Sports
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Marshall County- 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Evansville Harrison- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County- 7 p.m.
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia- FS2 5 a.m.
Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia- FS2 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy- 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Marquette at Wisconsin- FS1 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 8 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas)- ESPN2 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland- MLB 12 p.m.
LA Angels at Oakland (joined in progress)- MLB 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta- MLB 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Green Bay at Chicago- NBC 7:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Yerevan, Armenia- ESPNEWS 10:50 a.m.
UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Dublin- ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Atlanta- CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles- CBSSN 9 p.m.
