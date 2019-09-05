Local Sports

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Marshall County- 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Evansville Harrison- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County- 7 p.m.

Friday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia- FS2 5 a.m.

Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia- FS2 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy- 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Marquette at Wisconsin- FS1 7 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 8 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas)- ESPN2 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland- MLB 12 p.m.

LA Angels at Oakland (joined in progress)- MLB 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta- MLB 6 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Green Bay at Chicago- NBC 7:20 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Yerevan, Armenia- ESPNEWS 10:50 a.m.

UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Dublin- ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 6 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Atlanta- CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles- CBSSN 9 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.