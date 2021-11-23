Both Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School will be represented at the KHSAA State Dance Championships after a successful weekend at semistate in Louisville.
The Hopkins County Central High School High Voltage Team beat out the competition to claim victory in the Hip Hop Championship on Sunday, while taking third in the Pom division.
Madisonville North placed fourth in both the Hip Hop and Pom divisions to punch their own tickets to the State Championship competition, which will be held on Dec. 12 in Louisville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.