Thunderbolts GM visits Madisonville

Evansville Thunderbolts general manager Patrick Kelly visited Madisonville on Wednesday and talked to members of the Madisonville Lions Club about the Thunderbolts hockey team and the Ford Center in Evansville.
Kelly is entering his first season as GM with the team and is promising change to the fan experience at the Ford Center.
"My philosophy is that guests need to be entertained, it needs to be affordable and you should partner with your partners whether it's a group or a corporate sponsor," Kelly said. "My job as GM is a little unique. There are coaches and players I'm responsible for, there's the front office, our spirit team and our partners who have events and want us to be part of those events."
Kelly took the office of general manager in June and immediately saw there were changes that needed to be made both on and off the ice. The Thunderbolts went 12-38 in the 2018-19 season, finishing dead last in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.
"We've already outsold most of our group nights, expanded our season ticket base and our partnerships on the corporate side have grown 32% despite having a 12-38 season last year," Kelly said. "It's not because we're a great hockey team, it's because we have a better plan and a better execution in place and a better mindset going into the season."
The most notable change that fans will immediately see is the change in ticket prices for Thunderbolts' games.
"Ticket prices were way too high last season," Kelly said. "Families that typically support minor league hockey are middle-class. With two parents and two or three kids, that's a big night out. They're down $125 before they take their seats just from tickets and they're not into the game, the kids are running around, they'd feel like it's a waste of money. So we brought the ticket prices down, we're doing more interaction with the crowd. I want more ideas from our fan base."
Gameday ticket prices for the upcoming season sit at $10 to $15. The suites used to be $1000 for 20 tickets plus the amenities that come with the suite, the price has been brought down to $500 a game.
One fan complaint that was brought to Kelly's attention is that there was nothing going on to entertain fans from the time the arena doors open to when the players come out for the pregame warmup skate.
"We're going to do some things in the concourse to make it more entertaining for kids especially," Kelly said. "We're also going to bring the lights down, play some music and show some videos on our big screen until the guys come out to warmup for the game. Our emcee will also do some more things with the crowd during the game and from there it'll be down to the coach for the product on the ice."
The Thunderbolts hired Jeff Bess as head coach in May and he'll also be entering his first year with the team. Kelly said that they are starting from scratch this year and haven't announced all of the players yet with two weeks until training camp starts.
"Every player will have to earn his spot on this year's team," Kelly said. "Just because he's skated with an Evansville sweater once before, it doesn't mean he still has a guaranteed spot on the team this year. We want a better product on the ice this year."
Kelly also brought up the former tenants of the Ford Center, the Evansville Icemen, who were in the ECHL, a league affiliated with the NHL. Comparing to minor league baseball, the Thunderbolts league, the SPHL, is like Single A in skill level while the ECHL is like Double A. The SPHL is also independent from the NHL unlike the ECHL and the AHL which is a level below the NHL. The Icemen moved to Jacksonville, Fla. following the 2015-16 season. This upcoming season will be the Thunderbolts' fourth season in Evansville.
"We want the atmosphere to be like when the Icemen played in the Ford Center," Kelly said. "The Icemen easily brought in 4,000-5,000 fans a game. The Ford Center can seat 9,000."
At the Thunderbolts games, a curtain is lowered over the upper deck, meaning the Thunderbolts only sell seats in the lower bowl and the private suites. One of Kelly's goals is to have the curtain raised during Thunderbolts games to not only sell more tickets but to make it a better atmosphere for hockey in Evansville again.
"The Icemen didn't have a lot of good seasons while they were in Evansville," Kelly said. "They had one season where they won the Kelly Cup, but they were competitive on the ice and they made their games entertaining. That's the two things we need to do."
The main reason Kelly came to Madisonville is to expand the fan base to include western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
"We want the Thunderbolts to be the tri-state area's team," Kelly said. "We'll see on Oct. 19 at our home opener if our hard work over the summer pays off and we have bigger crowds come through our doors."
The Ford Center is also not only home to the Thunderbolts, but also to the University of Evansville basketball teams and hosts concerts throughout the year.
"The Ford Center is a state of the art venue," Kelly said. "It's a great place to go for a game or a concert and the drive isn't bad at all. It's only 45 minutes from Madisonville."
The Thunderbolts' season will start in mid-October and run through the first weekend of April.
