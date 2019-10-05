The Lady Maroons will tee off in Bowling Green next week as will North's Jackson Hill for the boys team at their respective KHSAA golf state tournaments. The girls will play Tuesday and Wednesday, while the boys go Friday and Saturday.
Stella Knight, Kat Weir, Karra Tucker, Kaitlyn Zieba and Rachel Carver will be representing North as a team, getting paired against Marshall County and North Hardin in the early morning tee times for round one on Tuesday. Hill will be going individually with an early afternoon tee time on Friday.
"I think the girls are ready for the state tournament," Lady Maroons head coach Sam Westfall said. "They had a great region tournament and proved that they can handle anyone. They're playing their best golf right now."
North won the 2nd Region Tournament with a combined team score of 328, running away with it, 19 strokes over second place and defending champion Daviess County. Carver led the way for her team, shooting 80.
The Lady Maroons will be teeing off in the first pairings of the day on Tuesday with Knight hitting her first shot at 7 a.m. at Bowling Green Country Club.
"Early morning tee times are kind of a pain," Westfall said. "But at least we'll get done early."
See State/Page B3
The Lady Maroons will play a practice round on Monday to get dialed in at BGCC, a course that the girls have played before.
"We're mostly going to be focusing on how the greens will play," Westfall said. "We're not too worried about how they'll hit the ball since they know where they need to hit it on the course."
North has experience playing against both teams they are paired with.
"Marshall's a good young team that we've played," Westfall said. "We finished second to North Hardin earlier this year, so we should be able to compete against them. Marshall will be a little tougher for us."
As for Hill, he'll be going into the state tournament as an individual player, teeing off with Kevin Tobergte from St. Henry and Joe Hamilton from Owen County. This year's state tournament will be the third straight the sophomore has played in.
"The field is going to be strong this year," head coach Tim Davis said. "Jackson played in the Gator Invite on the same course and won in a three-man playoff earlier this year. It's going to be cranked up a notch with the state tournament, but I think he's ready."
Davis and Hill learned in the 2nd Region Tournament that anything can happen and course conditions can unexpectedly change.
"We played a practice round the day before region, and the speeds of the greens changed the day of the tournament," Davis said. "It wasn't just affecting Jackson, but everyone else in the field. Going into state, we're going to have him focus on his short game with an early practice round on Thursday to make sure he'll be ready for anything."
Hill qualified for the state tourament by shooing a 78 in the 2nd Region Tournament.
"It's been a long season," Davis said. "We've played a lot of golf this year, but Jackson will be ready to play."
All state tournament rounds will be played at BGCC with the Lady Maroons teeing off at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Hill will tee off at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.