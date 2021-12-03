Four starters posted double figure scoring nights as the Hopkins County Central girls’ basketball team put together another blowout victory Thursday night, beating University Heights Academy, 72-27, at home.

The Lady Storm’s victory over UHA is their sixth consecutive over the Hopkinsville program.

HCCHS was led in scoring by junior guard Emile Jones, who got off to a hot start with 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter.

Brooklyn Clark and Briana Fritz both added 16 points to the mix for the Lady Storm, while Lillie Whitaker-Greer added 11.

Mercy Sutton dropped nine points in the contest, and Mattie Reynolds chipped in with two.

Central edged ahead of the Lady Blazers in the first period and earned a 17-8. They owned a comfortable double digit lead headed into halftime, 39-24.

The Lady Storm turned up the defense in the second half, allowing just 11 points in the final two frames. They led 59-23 after the third, then held the Lady Blazers to just a 3-point field goal and a free throw in the final stanza.

Alicia Davis was the only UHA player in double figures, scoring 17 of her team’s total.

The Lady Storm has made stingy defense a hallmark on the young season, holding their first two opponents to an average of 33.5 points.

Meanwhile, the offense has already matched its 2020-21 total of games scoring 70 or more points.

Central will host Union County tonight in a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader. Game time is 6 p.m.