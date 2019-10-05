Boys Soccer
North 5, Christian County 1: The Maroons keep stacking up the wins picking up their eighth straight victory Thursday night handling Christian County 5-1 on the road.
Dalton Daves scored a brace in the game while Ivan Mendoza, Luke McElroy and Jeshua DeLeon all scored one in the crushing victory. The win puts North at 15-3-2 on the season and brought their season goal total to 97.
Girls Soccer
North 8, Owensboro 0: The Lady Maroons closed out their regular season Thursday night by beating down Owensboro 8-0 in the road. Camryn LaGrange brought her season total to 50, scoring four goals in the match while Kensley Zieba scored twice and Annabelle Jones and Lillie Carmen added one.
The win gives them the top seed in the district and the region finishing with a record 17-1-1 on the year, going 6-0-1 against teams in the region.
Volleyball
North 3, Hopkinsville 2: The Lady Maroons returned to .500 Thursday night edging out Hopkinsville (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-11) at home.
The two teams traded the opening four sets before North gutted out the fourth set 15-11 to bring the home crowd to life. Senior Madison McCabe was the leading force finishing with 17 kills with 21 digs and seven aces. Yet she wasn't alone, Natalie Collier added six kills, 23 digs and five aces while Alexis Fliehman was the main defensive presence with 35 digs and Talor Caleigh led the team in assist with 17.
North is now 12-12 on the year with two weeks left on the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.