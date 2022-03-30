The Lady Panthers fought their way through two more tough lossess last week to drop to 0-4 on the season, losing games to Crittenden County and St. Mary’s.
On Friday, Dawson Springs hosted Crittenden County, who came into that meeting at 2-2, falling 17-0. The Lady Rockets’ Elliot Evans threw a nearly perfect game, giving up no hits and no runs. The only mark on her record that night was the walk of Rachel Young in the bottom half of the first inning.
Trinity Randolph threw the complete game for Dawson Springs. Through three innings she allowed 18 hits and 17 earned runs while striking out three.
On Monday the Lady Panthers traveled to Paducah to face St. Mary’s, where they fell 15-0.
Dawson Springs only managed one hit in the contest. That belonged to Madeline Back who hit a ground ball single to left in the top of the second inning. Back also recorded one steal while on base.
Macy Drennan took the loss for the Lady Panthers. She gave up 10 hits and 15 earned runs.
