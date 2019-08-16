Madisonville North's main offensive weapon for the upcoming football season isn't a new one.
Coming off a stellar 2018 campaign, Jeriah Hightower is ready for an even bigger season in his final year of action.
"It still hasn't'sunk in it's about to be my senior year yet," said Hightower. "I'm just working day-to-day, making sure I don't get ahead of myself."
The star running back broke onto the scene his sophomore year with 1,528 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He backed that up last year, rushing for 1,769 yards and 23 scores.
In total, Hightower has already accumulated 3,342 yards for his career with 38 touchdowns. His rushing alone accounted for 41 percent of the Maroons offensive production in the past two seasons.
"I can't say it's me, it's a great team of guys around me that makes it work," said Hightower. "People see me break a play but not the guys that worked to make it happen."
His teammate and starting offensive linemen Willie Posey explained his running back.
"That's just Jeriah," he said. "He is always giving thanks to the offensive line, giving us credit and never tacking it. Shouting us out in the media any time he can."
To many, Hightower's high school career would already be enough to hang your hat on, but that's just not how he is wired. Despite being one of the top players in the area, he is constantly searching for ways to improve.
"I want to improve as a leader on and off the field this season," said Hightower. "Share and help the younger guys; speak out when it needs to be done and make sure the offense going right. Just stepping up whenever my team needs me."
His workload is already one of the biggest on the team, but the senior is still finding more ways to contribute.
"Hightower is pulling a little double-duty for us at linebacker right now," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "He bleeds this team,. He is always willing to help out any opportunities he gets."
With colleges hovering around him and monitoring his play to potentially reach the next level, other kids would let complacency set in -- but that's not Hightower's thinking.
"The college recruiting process is all a little overrated," said Hightower. "I'm just focused on football, this team, getting better and what happens, happens."
