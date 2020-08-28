After eight years and eight consecutive district titles at the helm of the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons basketball program, Matt Beshear has traded in his whistle for a desk job.
Beshear will take over as assistant principal at Hanson Elementary, a position recently vacated by Andrew Self.
Beshear leaves coaching behind following a season that saw the highest of highs, followed by the lowest of lows. After a 26-3 regular season, the Maroons marched through the post season like champs, knocking off Henderson, Christian and Webster counties to claim the team’s second consecutive 2nd Region title.
“Ideally, every coach wants to go out on a win,” Beshear said. “The only coaches who normally get to do that are the ones that win the state championship. This is a little different.”
After the regional title, Madisonville was scheduled to face Warren Central in the opening round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament on March 18 at Rupp Arena. Then COVID-19 brought the post season to a screeching halt.
The final win of his career was a 73-58 victory over the Trojans in the regional championship.
“I’m getting to go out with a very good senior class,” Beshear said. “When they came in as freshmen, I promised them that I’d be here when they graduated. I was able to do that.”
Of the nine seniors who graduated from North, Beshear says seven will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level — four in basketball and three in football. Their former coach hopes to be able to enjoy the rest of their careers from the sidelines.
“Every group of kids is special,” Beshear said. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach some very good players. I’ve been blessed to be able to come back to my alma mater and coach. When they hired me, it was a dream come true. Having several players go on to the next level was even better.”
Of all the memories he made at North, both as a coach and player for the Maroons, he said that perhaps the best was during the 2018-19 season.
“Getting to the floor at Rupp Arena was always a goal,” Beshear said. “I wanted to make it as a player, but we never did. Being able to go during the 2018-19 seasons was special. Growing up watching University of Kentucky basketball, we all know the history of that place. We know how special it is. It was a great experience, one made even better by how the community came together to support our team.”
During his time as the Maroons head coach, Beshear amassed a 167-70 record that included the eight consecutive district titles, back-to-back regional titles in 2019 and 2020, and what should have been two appearances in the state Sweet Sixteen tournament.
Beshear is fifth on the record of most wins by a Madisonville coach, behind Don Parson (588), Ray Ellis (228), James Davis (204) and Gene Tate (185).
He has the third highest winning percentage of any Madisonville coach with a .673 clip, just behind Tate, who posted a 185-68 record between 1946 and 1954 to average a .731 winning percentage and Parsons with a winning percentage of .685.
Although going into administration was ultimately a career goal for Beshear, it wasn’t at the top of his immediate list of things to do.
“I didn’t have a specific plan or time frame, but I had a few jobs that I knew I would consider, if they came open,” he said. “Hanson was one of those. I started my teaching career there and spent eight years as a Hanson Hunter. Also, my oldest daughter will be in the third grade there this year, and my youngest will be there in just a few years.”
When Self resigned from the position earlier this summer, Beshear threw his name in the hat to join the staff of new HES principal Christian Klaas.
“Being able to go there and work with Mr. Klaas is funny,” Beshear said. “Eight years ago when I got the head coaching job, I was putting together a coaching staff when he came to North. That time I hired him to be on my staff. He’ll do a great job. He is all about the kids.”
Klaas spoke as highly of Beshear, and also found the irony that their roles would now be reversed.
“Matt Beshear is going to be a fantastic addition to the staff at Hanson Elementary School,” Klaas said. “He previously worked here a teacher and has real knowledge of our students, staff and culture. We are overly excited that he will be joining us in the assistant principal role. We know the students, players, and staff at North Hopkins will miss him, but we are ready for him to return home to the Hanson Hunters.”
The two hope to add some stability in leadership to an elementary school that has had four different principals in the last five years.
Madisonville-North Hopkins has already begun the process of looking for a new basketball coach.
“Currently we are accepting applications,” said MNHHS athletic director Brian Bivins. “Mr. (Adam) Harris and myself have had a brief discussion about the possibility of forming a hiring committee, but at this point we don’t know what it would look like or who would be on it. Right now, we’re just accepting and reviewing applications.”
