After a year that saw the Lady Maroons climb as high as No. 5 in the statewide high school softball rankings, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ season came to a halt on Monday night with a Region 2 loss to Henderson County in Mortons Gap.
Throughout the season, the Lady Maroons had performed well at the plate, hitting a combined .391 as a team, with 34 homeruns, but the Lady Colonels seemed to have their number on Monday, holding Madisonville to just three hits.
After two scoreless innings, the Lady Colonels put up four runs in the third on the back of three dingers. They added another 10 in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the loss for the Lady Maroons allowing 11 hits, 11 runs, five walks, and six strikeouts over five innings. Lady Maroon Sydney Skeen came in for relief out of the bullpen.
TB: Z. Davis 2, M. Stoltz 1 E: A. Jones 2, M. Stoltz, J. Noffsinger
The Lady Maroons will lose six seniors this season, including Zoe Davis, Alarryia Jones, Kennedy Justice, Kaydence Seargent, Brenna Sherman and Chloe Young.
