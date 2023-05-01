Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central competed in the Hopkinsville Invitational on Saturday, with each team turning in some noteworthy results.
The Maroons took the top spot in 11 different competitions.
The Storm placed first in three events.
The Results for Central are as followed:
GIRLS100 METER DASH
14.51 Calajiah Mason 7th
15.29 Lillian Terry 11th
15.76 Tori Crick 13th
200 METER DASH
30.59 Lillian Terry 10th
31.26 Kenzleigh Harrison 11th
32.66 Tori Crick 16th
32.82 Elizabeth Phaup 18th
400 METER DASH
1:18.39 Abigail Cavanaugh 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
58.56 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:07.53 Relay Team 4th
DISCUS
97-1 Lillie Whitaker-Greer 1st
71-8 Joely Mitchell 2nd
66-3 Kenzie Tucker 3rd
60-1 Mattie Reynolds 5th
SHOT PUT
31-11 Lillie Whitaker-Greer 1st
27-0.5 Kenzie Tucker 2nd
26-1.5 Joely Mitchell 3rd
26-1.5 Kenzleigh Harrison 4th
25-3 Mattie Reynolds 5th
16-3 Madison Pate 11th
BOYS100 METER DASH
12.30 Coair Blevins 7th
12.58 Zayden Parker 12th
200 METER DASH
25.66 Coair Blevins 13th
27.63 Zayden Parker 18th
400 METER DASH
1:02.22 Karon Hopson 4th
1:06.66 Carter Edwards 10th
800 METER RUN
2:47.93 Karon Hopson 9th
1600 METER RUN
5:13.98 Landon Posey 5th
5:42.16 James Adams 9th
8:20.37 Avery Justice 19th
110 METER HURDLES
20.57 Kamran Harrison 5th
300 METER HURDLES
50.49 Kamran Harrison 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
50.64 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:49.37 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
5:13.74 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:49.62 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
17-1.25 Carter Edwards 3rd
14-11.5 Kamran Harrison 8th
DISCUS
124-3 Konner Harrison 2nd
98-9 Hayden Crick 6th
SHOT PUT
40-7 Konner Harrison 1st
33-3 Hayden Crick 7th
Madisonville-North Hopkins Results are as followed:
GIRLS:100 METER DASH
13.40 Myla Hughes 1st
14.03 Bryanne Johnson 2nd
14.61 Sanya Carney 8th
16.12 Pashence Browder 15th
18.49 Nelli Leal 19th
19.71 Angelina Duncan 20th
200 METER DASH
29.62 Bryanne Johnson 6th
32.67 Israel Gordon 17th
34.29 Pashence Browder 21st
39.17 Angelina Duncan 23rd
39.54 Nelli Leal 24th
400 METER DASH
1:22.79 Pashence Browder 5th
1:36.42 Angelina Duncan 6th
800 METER RUN
2:33.31 Joy Alexander 1st
2:45.20 Katie Gillette 2nd
2:51.61 Laci Ray 4th
3:07.13 Maria Diaz 6th
3:27.62 Maddi Paris 11th
1600 METER RUN
5:33.08 Joy Alexander 1st
5:40.94 Madisyn Johnson 2nd
5:57.06 Katie Gillette 3rd
6:26.26 Laci Ray 5th
7:06.98 Maddi Paris 7th
3200 METER RUN
11:57.34 Madisyn Johnson 1st
100 METER HURDLES
21.36 Maria Diaz 4th
300 METER HURDLES
57.82 Sanya Carney 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
56.67 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.88 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
5:06.04 Relay Team 2nd
LONG JUMP
13-8.25 Shacarri Norman 1st
DISCUS
49-11 Keeley Peyton 8th
48-2 Nelli Leal 9th
SHOT PUT
22-10 Keeley Peyton 9th
13-4 Nelli Leal 13th
BOYS100 METER DASH
11.09 Tremaine Lovan 1st
11.65 Manny Burrus 3rd
11.79 Louis Ampry 4th
12.06 Christian Hughes 5th
12.19 Treonte Carney 6th
12.49 Anias Mitchell 9th
12.59 Nate Hodges 13th
12.74 Isaac Massamore 14th
12.75 Ayden Tyson 15th
13.55 Skylar Minton 19th
13.86 Ronald Western 21st
14.01 Jacob Winstead 23rd
14.69 Bentley Duncan 25th
15.48 Ben Ferrell 27th
200 METER DASH
22.96 Tremaine Lovan 1st
24.26 Manny Burrus 5th
25.29 Louis Ampry 8th
25.35 Nate Hodges 9th
26.48 Kevvon Williams 15th
27.12 Ayden Tyson 16th
28.50 Ronald Western 19th
29.05 Jacob Winstead 21st
31.19 Bentley Duncan 23rd
34.59 Ben Ferrell 26th
400 METER DASH
1:02.40 Ayden Tyson 5th
1:05.54 Anias Mitchell 9th
1:09.34 Bentley Duncan 12th
1:14.19 Ben Ferrell 13th
800 METER RUN
2:14.41 Dakota Evans 2nd
2:24.21 Broderick Duncan 5th
2:30.10 Canaan Weldon 6th
2:38.32 Michael Strahl 8th
1600 METER RUN
4:30.56 Drew Burden 2nd
4:51.13 Dakota Evans 3rd
5:11.35 Broderick Duncan 4th
5:41.45 Canaan Weldon 8th
5:49.66 Michael Strahl 10th
3200 METER RUN
9:58.36 Drew Burden 1st
10:19.49 Lucas Offutt 2nd
110 METER HURDLES
18.25 Quintin Rodgers 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
49.02 Kevvon Williams 3rd
56.09 Ronald Western 6th
57.59 Jacob Winstead 7th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.54 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:34.47 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:05.90 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-0 Trashaun Smith 3rd
LONG JUMP
17-4.5 Treonte Carney 2nd
15-10.5 Isaac Massamore 6th
TRIPLE JUMP
37-10.5 Treonte Carney 2nd
34-5 Isaac Massamore 4th
28-9 Bentley Duncan 7th
28-3.75 Ayden Tyson 8th
DISCUS
128-8 Garrett Poole 1st
67-7 Kadence Price 10th
60-5 Jacob Winstead 13th
SHOT PUT
37-6 Skylar Minton 3rd
31-4 Kadence Price 9th
