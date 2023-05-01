Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central competed in the Hopkinsville Invitational on Saturday, with each team turning in some noteworthy results.

The Maroons took the top spot in 11 different competitions.

The Storm placed first in three events.

The Results for Central are as followed:

GIRLS100 METER DASH

14.51 Calajiah Mason 7th

15.29 Lillian Terry 11th

15.76 Tori Crick 13th

200 METER DASH

30.59 Lillian Terry 10th

31.26 Kenzleigh Harrison 11th

32.66 Tori Crick 16th

32.82 Elizabeth Phaup 18th

400 METER DASH

1:18.39 Abigail Cavanaugh 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

58.56 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:07.53 Relay Team 4th

DISCUS

97-1 Lillie Whitaker-Greer 1st

71-8 Joely Mitchell 2nd

66-3 Kenzie Tucker 3rd

60-1 Mattie Reynolds 5th

SHOT PUT

31-11 Lillie Whitaker-Greer 1st

27-0.5 Kenzie Tucker 2nd

26-1.5 Joely Mitchell 3rd

26-1.5 Kenzleigh Harrison 4th

25-3 Mattie Reynolds 5th

16-3 Madison Pate 11th

BOYS100 METER DASH

12.30 Coair Blevins 7th

12.58 Zayden Parker 12th

200 METER DASH

25.66 Coair Blevins 13th

27.63 Zayden Parker 18th

400 METER DASH

1:02.22 Karon Hopson 4th

1:06.66 Carter Edwards 10th

800 METER RUN

2:47.93 Karon Hopson 9th

1600 METER RUN

5:13.98 Landon Posey 5th

5:42.16 James Adams 9th

8:20.37 Avery Justice 19th

110 METER HURDLES

20.57 Kamran Harrison 5th

300 METER HURDLES

50.49 Kamran Harrison 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

50.64 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:49.37 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

5:13.74 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:49.62 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

17-1.25 Carter Edwards 3rd

14-11.5 Kamran Harrison 8th

DISCUS

124-3 Konner Harrison 2nd

98-9 Hayden Crick 6th

SHOT PUT

40-7 Konner Harrison 1st

33-3 Hayden Crick 7th

Madisonville-North Hopkins Results are as followed:

GIRLS:100 METER DASH

13.40 Myla Hughes 1st

14.03 Bryanne Johnson 2nd

14.61 Sanya Carney 8th

16.12 Pashence Browder 15th

18.49 Nelli Leal 19th

19.71 Angelina Duncan 20th

200 METER DASH

29.62 Bryanne Johnson 6th

32.67 Israel Gordon 17th

34.29 Pashence Browder 21st

39.17 Angelina Duncan 23rd

39.54 Nelli Leal 24th

400 METER DASH

1:22.79 Pashence Browder 5th

1:36.42 Angelina Duncan 6th

800 METER RUN

2:33.31 Joy Alexander 1st

2:45.20 Katie Gillette 2nd

2:51.61 Laci Ray 4th

3:07.13 Maria Diaz 6th

3:27.62 Maddi Paris 11th

1600 METER RUN

5:33.08 Joy Alexander 1st

5:40.94 Madisyn Johnson 2nd

5:57.06 Katie Gillette 3rd

6:26.26 Laci Ray 5th

7:06.98 Maddi Paris 7th

3200 METER RUN

11:57.34 Madisyn Johnson 1st

100 METER HURDLES

21.36 Maria Diaz 4th

300 METER HURDLES

57.82 Sanya Carney 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

56.67 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.88 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

5:06.04 Relay Team 2nd

LONG JUMP

13-8.25 Shacarri Norman 1st

DISCUS

49-11 Keeley Peyton 8th

48-2 Nelli Leal 9th

SHOT PUT

22-10 Keeley Peyton 9th

13-4 Nelli Leal 13th

BOYS100 METER DASH

11.09 Tremaine Lovan 1st

11.65 Manny Burrus 3rd

11.79 Louis Ampry 4th

12.06 Christian Hughes 5th

12.19 Treonte Carney 6th

12.49 Anias Mitchell 9th

12.59 Nate Hodges 13th

12.74 Isaac Massamore 14th

12.75 Ayden Tyson 15th

13.55 Skylar Minton 19th

13.86 Ronald Western 21st

14.01 Jacob Winstead 23rd

14.69 Bentley Duncan 25th

15.48 Ben Ferrell 27th

200 METER DASH

22.96 Tremaine Lovan 1st

24.26 Manny Burrus 5th

25.29 Louis Ampry 8th

25.35 Nate Hodges 9th

26.48 Kevvon Williams 15th

27.12 Ayden Tyson 16th

28.50 Ronald Western 19th

29.05 Jacob Winstead 21st

31.19 Bentley Duncan 23rd

34.59 Ben Ferrell 26th

400 METER DASH

1:02.40 Ayden Tyson 5th

1:05.54 Anias Mitchell 9th

1:09.34 Bentley Duncan 12th

1:14.19 Ben Ferrell 13th

800 METER RUN

2:14.41 Dakota Evans 2nd

2:24.21 Broderick Duncan 5th

2:30.10 Canaan Weldon 6th

2:38.32 Michael Strahl 8th

1600 METER RUN

4:30.56 Drew Burden 2nd

4:51.13 Dakota Evans 3rd

5:11.35 Broderick Duncan 4th

5:41.45 Canaan Weldon 8th

5:49.66 Michael Strahl 10th

3200 METER RUN

9:58.36 Drew Burden 1st

10:19.49 Lucas Offutt 2nd

110 METER HURDLES

18.25 Quintin Rodgers 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

49.02 Kevvon Williams 3rd

56.09 Ronald Western 6th

57.59 Jacob Winstead 7th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.54 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:34.47 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:05.90 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Trashaun Smith 3rd

LONG JUMP

17-4.5 Treonte Carney 2nd

15-10.5 Isaac Massamore 6th

TRIPLE JUMP

37-10.5 Treonte Carney 2nd

34-5 Isaac Massamore 4th

28-9 Bentley Duncan 7th

28-3.75 Ayden Tyson 8th

DISCUS

128-8 Garrett Poole 1st

67-7 Kadence Price 10th

60-5 Jacob Winstead 13th

SHOT PUT

37-6 Skylar Minton 3rd

31-4 Kadence Price 9th