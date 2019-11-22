Local Sports
Football
KHSAA Class 4A Commonwealth Bowl: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Franklin-Simpson- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 22
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia- FS2 4:30 a.m.
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia- FS2 5:30 a.m.
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia- FS1 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica- CBSSN 10:30 a.m.
Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway S.C.- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Jamaica Classic: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica- CBSSN 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.- ESPNU 1:30 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: North Texas vs. Rhode Island, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica- CBSSN 3:30 p.m.
Empire Classic: Teams TBD, Third Place Game, New York- ESPN2 4 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.- ESPNU 4 p.m.
7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland- BTN 6 p.m.
Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Utah State, First Round, Montego Bay, Jamaica- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Empire Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, New York- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
Morehead State at Butler- FS1 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky- SEC 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway S.C.- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Creighton- FS1 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Arkansas- SEC 8 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.- ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Colorado State at Wyoming- ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Nebraska at Minnesota- BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, St. Simons, Ga.- GOLF 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, Naples, Fla. (taped) GOLF 3 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, Dubai, United Arab- GOLF 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA BASKETBALL
San Antonio at Philadelphia- ESPN 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Clippers- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund- FS2 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: León at Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
