Madisonville-North Hopkins made easy work of Dawson Springs in the opening game of the 7th District Softball Tournament last night in Princeton, knocking off the Lady Panthers 15-0 in three innings.

Hayleigh Perdue was scored with the win after going three innings while allowing no hits and no walks. She struck out five.

Three members of the Lady Maroon squad had two hits in the contest. Mackenzie Stoltz was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Brenna Sherman and Jaycee Noffsinger were both 2-for-3 on the night.

Madisonville will meet Caldwell County tonight at 6 p.m. in the 7th District Championship game at Ratliff Park in Princeton.

1B: Z. Davis 1, J. Noffsinger 1, M. Stoltz

2B; P. Patterson 1, C. Young 1, M. Stoltz 1

3B: B. Sherman 2, J. Noffsinger

HR: K. Justice

RBIs: B. Sherman 2, C. Young 2, M. Stoltz 2, P. Patterson 2, K. Seargent 2, K. Justice 2, J. Noffsinger 1