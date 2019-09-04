Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Marshall County- 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Evansville Harrison- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Ohio County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 4
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Minnesota at Texas- FS1 7 p.m.
Stanford at Florida- SEC 7 p.m.
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, Thackerville, Okla.- GOLF 7:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland- MLB 6 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut- CBSSN 6 p.m.
