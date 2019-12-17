Local Sports
Boys Basketball:
North at Central 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at McLean County 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball:
North at Central 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Union County 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown - FS1 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Missouri at Ohio State - BTN 6 p.m.
The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida vs. Providence, New York - ESPN2 6 p.m.
North Florida at Florida State - ACCN 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Creighton - FS1 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio - ESPN2 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Stanford - PAC-12N 8 p.m.
The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Miami vs. Temple, New York - ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Washington - PAC-12N 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh - ACCN 5:30 p.m.
Mercer at Florida - SEC 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Indiana - NBATV 6 p.m.
Phoenix at LA Clippers - NBATV 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Buffalo at Toronto - NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA Club World Cup: Al-Sadd Sports Club vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Fifth Place Match, Doha, Qatar - FS2 8:20 p.m.
FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al Hilal FC, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar - FS2 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund - FS2 1:20 p.m.
