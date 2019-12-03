After a solid first half in its season opener at Todd County Central, the Hopkins Central Storm couldn't keep it going over the final 16 minutes of play Monday night in a 62-43 setback.
"We played a great first half, did everything that we wanted to do," said first-year Storm head coach Michael Fraliex. "The wheels just fell off for us in the second half."
Central got off to a good start, going on a 11-6 run in the first quarter before Todd County called a timeout. The Storm would go on a 6-5 run to go into the second quarter to build a 17-13 lead.
Sam Almon drained a three-pointer to start the second quarter for Central, but the Rebels eventually tied up the game 20-20 with less than five minutes until halftime.
After going back-and-forth in the final minutes of the first half, the Storm eventually went into halftime with a 30-28 lead.
Marcus Eaves led the Storm offensively in the first half with 12 points. As a team, Central recorded four offensive rebounds and 23 defensive rebounds and recorded six team fouls in the half.
After both teams failed to score a basket in the opening two minutes to start the second half, Blasin Moore scored twice, prompting Todd County to take a timeout with the Storm leading 34-28.
The Rebels tied it up 34-34 and went on a 8-3 run to take a 42-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.
It started to get physical in the foruth quarter as Almon and a Todd County player battled for possession. A jump ball was called, but the Rebel player started to grab Almon's jersey after the whistle. Almon put his hands up and made his way to the bench before it got out of hand.
The Todd County crowd started to let the officials hear it as some calls didn't go their way and it was starting to get heated in the stands.
Through all the commotion, Fraliex called a timeout with 5:13 remaining on the clock and Todd County leading 47-38.
With two minutes remaining, the Storm saw themselves down 56-43. A breakaway layup by the Rebels with a minute left all but sealed the deal with the score at 60-43. The Rebels tacked on two more points to give them the win.
"It's going to be a process this season," Fraliex said. "We know that this program hasn't been very successful in recent years, but these guys are going to be the building blocks for us to be successful. It's growing pains, we'll get there."
After scoring double digits in the first and second quarters, Central only managed to score seven in the third and six in the fourth quarters. Eaves only scored two points after halftime giving him a total of 14 points for the game. Moore also had double digits with 11 points for the Storm.
The Storm will have less than 24 hours to prepare for the next game.
"It's going to be hard with the short turnaround with as tired as we got tonight," Fraliex said. "But we've got to get used to that because it's a long season and our guys will have to be able to bounce back quickly."
Central we be back on the road tonight as they take on Webster County in Dixon at 7 p.m.
