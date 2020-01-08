The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons are off to their best start in more than 30 years, but coach Jeff Duvall isn't ready to crown his team the Second Region champions just yet.
Duvall knows the Lady Colonels of Henderson County are still the champs until someone dethrones them but Madisonville at 14-0 will be a formidable foe for Henderson County on Jan. 18.
After a 51-21 win over Hopkinsville on Tuesday at MNHHS, Duvall isn't worried about the Lady Colonels, but Dawson Springs on Thursday.
"We just take it one game at a time," he said. "We had a good meeting yesterday about staying focused, refocusing everything. The New Year's over, starting a fresh new season. Every games 0-0, just try to take it one game at a time."
The Lady Maroons jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the first and held a 40-6 lead at the break as they held Hopkinsville to just one field goal in the first 16 minutes.
Madisonville only scored nine points in the third quarter, but it was enough to institute a running clock for the rest of the game.
Duvall said they can't have those types of quarters against teams.
"Just now in the locker room, we were talking about the first three or four minutes of the third quarter, we came out flat, kind of relaxed," he said. "Like it was over. I explained to them Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, those guys never let up until the coach took them out. You have to have that killer instinct to go ahead and play like it's 0-0, you're down 10. No matter what the score is. I know it's difficult for high school kids to come out if you're up 34 at half and then not take chances, not try to gamble, not take bad shots. I understand all that. We have to be better focused."
Another aspect the Lady Tigers couldn't handle was the length of the Maroons. Nearly every time down the floor, a Madisonville player would get a hand on the ball.
With Courtney Peyton, Lindsey Peyton and Camryn LaGrange, the Maroons have plenty of defense to go around.
"With our length, we want them to try to stay away from straight-line passes," he said. "If you make a straight-line pass, somebody's going to get beat off the dribble ... If you make them make a lob pass over the top of some tall hands, it gives us time to get there defensively and a lot of times we get the steal."
Courtney Peyton finished with a game-high 17 points, while LaGrange chipped in 13 points.
After the game, LaGrange was presented with the game ball to commemorate her hitting the 1,000-point plateau as she hit the mark during the Maroons' win last week at McCracken County.
The sophomore guard said she can't imagine a better start to the season.
"This is the best-case scenario," she said. "We have huge hopes, especially now. We had huge hopes at the beginning, but now they're just even bigger."
LaGrange is also looking forward to the matchup with Dawson Springs on Thursday but knows Henderson is looming.
"I think we need to be mentally prepared the most," she said. "I think we can compete and beat Henderson, we just have to not play Henderson, but play basketball."
After hitting 1,000 points as a sophomore and nearing 100 goals on the pitch. LaGrange has been a leader in multiple sports for the Lady Maroons.
She said she doesn't do it for herself.
"I've got to be the best that I can be for my team," she said. "Everything I do is for my team. Me being my best is the best for my team. As long as I play my best, I know I can bring everyone else because they're going to play their best because they'll follow my example."
Madisonville North Hopkins plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dawson Springs as part of a doubleheader.
Madisonville North Hopkins 51, Hopkinsville 21
HHS (7-7)7 4 3 7 -- 21
MNHHS (14-0)18 22 9 2 -- 51
HHS: Shaterra Bellamy 1, Lakayla Samuel 14, Jakayla Epps 6
MNHHS: Katelyn McGowan 2, Kara Franklin 2, Camryn LaGrange 13, Hannah Livingston 2, S Stafford 2, Lindsey Peyton 7, Courtney Peyton 17, Amari Lovan 5
