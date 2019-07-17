Golf
Go Junior Golf Series Northern Championship at Owensboro Country Club: The Go Junior Golf Series played their final event of the summer in Owensboro and Madisonville golfers had success on the course.
Ben Dickerson came in first in the boys 13-15 nine-hole division carding a 45.
Cade Williams came in first in the boys eight and under three-hole division shooting 14, and was earned enough points this summer to be named Tour Runner-up in the division.
Will Burden was named tour champion of the boys eight and under division and finished third in the tournament shooting 20.
In the boys 9-10 six-hole division Jett Miller finsihed second in the tournament carding a 33, three strokes behind the leader and was named Tour Runner-up in his division.
In the girls 16-18 18-hole championship Kaitlyn Zieba finished fourth shooting 89 in the tournament and earned enough points in the tour to be named FirstFlight Runner-up.
In the boys 16-18 18-hole championship, Trae Barber was named Tour Runner-up and Aaron Munger finished third in the tournament carding an 81. Barber shot 83 in the tournament, finishing sixth.
Baseball
Franklin Duelers 15, Madisonville Miners 5
The Miners offense wasn't there until late in the game, but it wasn't enough to catch up to Franklin as Madisonville lost, 15-5, on the road on Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time, but was pushed up to 5 p.m. to beat the weather.
The Miners didn't score a run until the top of the sixth with Franklin leading 5-0. Jacob Council hit an RBI double to get the Miners on the board.
After moving to third on a Colton Olasin single, Council scored on a successful stolen base attempt by Olasin making the score 5-2.
Alex Rodriguez got on first with an error, Olasin and Rodriguez performed a successful double steal and Ben Teel drove in Olasin on another Franklin error. Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch, cutting the Franklin lead to 5-4.
The Duelers would pull away with a five run sixth inning making the score 10-4. Madisonville responded by scoring only one run in the seventh with another RBI single for Council, giving him two RBI's for the game, cutting the Dueler lead in half 10-5.
Franklin ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule by scoring one in the bottom of the seventh and four in the eighth to give the Duelers the 10-run victory.
Miners starter Griffin Lape was handed his fourth loss of the season, throwing five and a third innings giving up seven runs on seven hits including a home run and struck out seven.
