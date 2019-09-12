The No. 3 Maroons will find themselves in a familiar place Friday -- on the road as they travel to Christian County to do battle with the Colonels. This will be the third game away from home for North this season.
After starting the season with a perfect 3-0 record, the Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team looks to keep adding up the wins when they face district rivals Christian County, a team they defeated last year 15-12.
North has the potential for their best start since 1993 with a win over the Colonels Friday and are currently ranked as high as they have been since the 1980s, but they don't care much about it.
"We came out with the No. 3 ranking and a lot of teams would have taken that week off, but we haven't," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "We are not looking at how many games we are winning in a row, We are focused on week to week."
Senior star running back Jeriah Hightower echoed the feeling, despite exploding for over 275 yards with five touchdowns on 18 carries in the last game versus Daviess County and winning the ABC25 Home Team Friday player of the week.
"Honestly, people think we are really hyped with our ranking, but really we are more focused
on getting better," he said. "Even after our game last Friday, we were happy to score 50 points, but after the game we were still taking to each other about having to play better."
North has been clicking on both sides of the ball to start the season, but throughout the week they are still fine tuning in practice to add more options to their repertoire.
"The level of play this week has been good. We are still working on adding a few kinks here and there," said Burgett. "The good thing is if you're in week four and you're still making personnel switches and creating different looks, it makes you diverse. It's not making things easier on the offense and defense, but we are able to put in things now that are more complex."
All of it will be put to the test when they travel to face the winless Colonels, who historically have given the Maroons all they could handle.
"Christian County is still a very good football team that is getting over looked by their record," said Burgett. "Rivalry wise, it is a good one for us. There has been a long stretch where we weren't able to beat Christian County. Last year was actually the first win we have had over them since I've been coaching in Madisonville."
The players also know the importance of the game despite their opponents record.
"The way we prepare for games -- everyone is in our radar, so obviously we are taking this game very seriously," said Hightower. "Christian County is a talented team, and we are looking forward to facing them on Friday."
Senior lineman Blake Moody shared the feeling.
"We may have teams coming up that will be more of a challenge and we know that," he said. "But this game we are taking it as a stepping stone to where we want to go."
North won the matchup last season but only tallied 238 totals yards of offense in the game. This season, the Maroons have found another gear on that side of the ball averaging 45 points with 496 yards a game.
"We are confident in our offense right now. We know we have an underrated passing game, and obviously we have a good running game with our offensive line doing a heck of a job," said Hightower. "I feel right now, we are really confident in each other, and we are building each other up to score a lot of points."
"We are trusting each other a whole bunch, that's why we are working so well together," said Moody. "If you see it on film, we are truly working as a unit."
So many accolades are already getting thrown upon this team, but it doesn't seem to have much effect on the guys.
"Obviously, we just want to keep winning. We feel we haven't done much yet," said Hightower. "We have to keep it going."
