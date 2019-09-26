Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 4, Hopkinsville 1: The Lady Maroons kept their winning streak alive with a 4-1 win on the road in Hopkinsville. North has won every game since a 1-1 tie against Henderson on Sept. 3 and their last loss was the season opener back on Aug. 13 at Greenwood. Camryn LaGrange scored twice and recorded an assist on Tuesday. Kensley Zieba and Katelyn Morris each scored a goal with Zieba also recording an assist. Olivia Burris found her name on the score sheet with an assist. Kara Franklin made three saves in goal for North and allowed one goal. North enters play with a 13-1-1 record for the season.
Hopkins County Central 8, McLean County 2: Katelyn Cavanaugh and Priya Holmes supplied the offense for the Lady Storm on Tuesday. Cavanaugh scored five times and Holmes completed the hat trick with three goals. Keri Reynolds recorded three assists while Hlmes, Cavanaugh and Christalynn Schauss each recorded one assist. Goalkeeper Kire Peyton made four saves and allowed two goals. Central enters play on Thursday with a 11-5-0 in second place in the 2nd Region standings behind Madisonville North Hopkins.
Volleyball
University Heights 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: North saw their losing streak continue on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons have been struggling recently, winning only three out of their last 10 matches. North lost on Tuesday 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-10 at home against University Heights. Madison McCabe recorded 14 kills and three aces. Natalie Collier also had three aces. Alesix Fliehman had 34 digs in the match for North. Their record falls to 9-11 for the season entering Thursday.
Fot Campbell 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central's three-game winning streak came to a close on Tuesday, losing in three sets to Fort Campbell. The Lady Storm kept it close in the sets as they lost 25-21 in the first and third sets and 25-19 in the second set. Central has a 7-10 record going into Thursday.
