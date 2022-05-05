Despite having picked up their fourth loss of the season earlier this week to Henderson, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons have maintained their position at No. 15 in the Kentucky Softball Association Coaches’ Poll.
All four of the Lady Maroons’ losses have come against teams ranked in the top 25. On April 9 they took their first loss against No. 3 South Warren in a game that ended 14-3. Loss number two came six days later in their next game, this time against No. 23 Marshall County. They lost 12-6. The third loss came at 7-6 last Saturday against No. 26 Christian County, who fell out of the top 25 this week despite the win. The fourth loss came on Tuesday when Madisonville finally got to play a rain delayed match-up against No. 4 Henderson County. The Lady Colonels beat the Lady Maroons 9-5.
Madisonville has turned in some pretty big wins this season as well, such as defeating Christian 3-2 in their first meeting and knocking off No. 6 Daviess County on Monday.
Later today, if the rain allows, the Lady Maroons will get another shot at a top 25 team when they welcome No. 13 Warren East to town.
Madisonville’s performance this year continues to show in the state-wide stats. Brenna Sherman is currently ranked 18th in the state in homeruns, with 8, and has the 24th highest slugging percentage in Kentucky at 1.071%. The 32 RBIs she has collected this season ranks her 46 out of all softball players in the state.
She isn’t the only player to make it onto the KHSAA s statewide leader board. Pitcher Paige Patterson currently has the 43 best ERA in Kentucky at 1.89.
As a team, Madisonville has the 4th best batting average in Kentucky at 0.428 and are 29th in runs at 203. Their 228 hits this season ranks them in 44, while they are 42 in triples (11), 25th in home runs (19) and 31st in RBIs (172).
