Freshman JJ Brown delivered in the sudden-death round of penalty kicks to send Madisonville North Hopkins to the KHSAA semi-state with a win in the 2nd Region Tournament over host Henderson County, 3-2.
The Maroons got a great opportunity to get on the board with a handball in the box against Henderson less than midway through the first half.
Jack Dodds was called upon to shoot the penalty kick and converted to put North up 1-0 with 21:17 on the clock until halftime.
"Henderson didn't really come ready to play," Dodds said. "That goal was our way of saying 'hey, we're here.' "
Henderson had a good chance to tie it up on a free kick with three minutes until halftime, but they shot it too high, keeping North's lead intact going into halftime.
Henderson County scored with 17:09 on the clock, and scored again with 11:18 remaining in regulation to go up 2-1.
North goalkeeper Alex Brooks came out of the net to kick a free kick and got it close enough to the Henderson goal for Isaac Perish to score the equalizer tying the match at 2-2 with 7:34 to go in regulation.
The match remained tied when the clock hit zero, sending the match into two five-minute sudden death overtime periods.
Dalton Daves had a great chance to end it, but his shot went off the crossbar with 2:30 remaining in the first overtime period. Both teams were unable to score in the two OT periods, leading to a shootout.
Brooks was able to make the save on Henderson's first attempt and Logan Rainwater made his shot giving North a 1-0 advantage in the five-round shootout. Henderson made their next two shots while Zach Brown and Dodds were unable to score, putting Henderson up 2-1.
See Region/Page B2
Henderson's next shot went wide and Brown made his shot to tie it up 2-2. Henderson made their final shot, but Daves tied it back up 3-3, sending it to sudden death.
Henderson missed their shot high, opening the door for Brown to win the match and the championship for North.
"I was scared to death walking up to the ball," Brown said. "It was so much pressure for a freshman in that situation."
Brown's shot hit the back of the net and the North bench and fans erupted as Brooks picked up Brown in his arms and they got mobbed by their teammates.
"I was just in shock when it went in," Brown said. "It was a good thing Brooks picked me up because I don't think I would be able to stand if he didn't."
With the game winning score, North was named 2019 2nd Region Champions.
"I'm super proud of my boys," head coach Chrsitakis Agisilaou said. "They worked so hard all year. First and foremost I want to thank God for putting me in this position. I'd also like to give respect to Henderson County. It's sweet to me because my dad used to coach for them and led them to a final four. For us to win the region title on their field means so much for me."
North will host the semi-state round on Monday evening.
