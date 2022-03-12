TAMPA Fla. — In what was every bit the war Kentucky coach John Calipari promised it would be, but the Wildcats survived to beat Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The Wildcats were led by TyTy Washington, who dropped 25 points in his SEC Tournament debut. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and grabbed 14 to record his 26th double-double of the season. He also blocked five shots.

Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin both added 10 points in the win.

Jordan Wright scored a game-high 26 points for Vanderbilt and was joined in double figures by Myles Stute (11) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (10).

Kentucky opened the game on a 7-2 run, but Vanderbilt was able to climb back and take a 9-7 lead into the game’s first media timeout.

By the second media stop, momentum shifted towards Kentucky as it went on a 12-5 run to take a 19-11 lead, but Vanderbilt prevented the Wildcats from running away with a 3-pointer by Pippen Jr, who was fouled by Mintz on the release and would cash in for a 4-point play after the break.

UK took a slim 30-29 lead into the final media timeout of the half and fell behind 32-31 with 56 seconds left until half. But after a Kellan Grady floater, Lance Ware stole the Vanderbilt in-bound passed found an open Mintz who connected on a lay-up and drew the foul to give Kentucky a 4-point play as Kentucky took a 37-33 lead into halftime.

After Tshiebwe opened the second half with a lay-up, Vanderbilt answered with an 8-0 run giving the Commodores a 41-39 lead and forcing Calipari to call timeout.

The timeout did not slow down the Commodores, who grew their lead to 46-39, but by the next media timeout, Kentucky was able to trim the lead to two at 46-44 after a Grady 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave UK a jolt of momentum.

Vanderbilt’s season likely comes to an end with the loss as it will not receive an NCAA Tournament bid. The Commodores finish their campaign 17-16.

The Wildcats will play No. 2 seed Tennessee in the tournament semifinals Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. CST or 25 minutes after the conclusion of No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 4 Arkansas.

The Cats’ Pause, now in its 46th year covering University of Kentucky sports, is a 72-page glossy magazine published 18 times a year. To subscribe to the print magazine, visit SHOPCatsPause.com. To subscribe to our website via our partnership with 247Sports.com, visit catspause.com.