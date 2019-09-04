It was a highly-contested match between Madisonville North Hopkins and Henderson County as the two region rivals ended in a 1-1 tie on Tuesday night.
North came into the night's match riding a six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 44-5 in that stretch. The Lady Maroons also recorded four shutouts in the winning streak, most recently a 10-0 victory over Hopkins County Central on Aug. 29. North's only loss was in the season opener at Greenwood.
Henderson entered Tuesday night with a winning record of their own at 4-2. The Lady Colonels lost 3-1 against Daviess County their last time out.
It was an evenly matched game between Henderson and North as neither team scored in the first half.
Both teams had some close looks at the net, but either shot it wide or right at the opposing goalkeeper.
It was also a very physical match for both teams. The officials limited the calls on the field to let the players play.
Lillie Carmen had a great chance for a goal a little over five minutes into the second half, but the Henderson goalie made a point-blank save. Carmen also went down on the play, but she was able to get back up under her own power after a few seconds. Henderson was awarded the ball when play restarted, keeping the scoreless tie.
Kara Franklin had a great night in goal for the Lady Maroons. She was able to stop every shot she faced, including a shot through traffic after a Henderson corner kick that she caught with around 25 minutes remaining in the second half.
The defense on both teams were also great on Tuesday, making some blocks on shots to help out their keepers and to force the ball out of bounds.
The North defense bailed Franklin out of a jam around the 20-minute mark of the second half with the ball deep in the box and a wide open net. A point-blank block from a North defender slowed the shot down enough for Franklin to get it before it crossed the line.
Camryn LaGrange and a Henderson defender went down deep in Henderson's zone. LaGrange was able to get up, but the Henderson defender stayed down, halting play with 9:26 left on the clock.
Emma Peyton finally broke the 0-0 tie with 7:18 remaining in the match. She was able to get by the Henderson keeper to have a clear shot of the goal to put North on top 1-0.
The Lady Maroon lead was short-lived. With 7:08 on the clock, Henderson scored in the top right corner of the goal, just out of the reach of Franklin to tie it up 1-1.
Henderson almost found the net again with four minutes remaining, but luckily for North, the shot hit off the crossbar to keep the match tied.
North had a free kick with 40 seconds on the clock to try to start one last push. Henderson intercepted and brought it to North's end. The Lady Colonels tried for a last second shot at the goal, but the attempt went wide left, ending the match in a 1-1 tie.
