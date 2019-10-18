The Madisonville Maroons soccer team took care of business on Thursday night in semifinal action of regional play in Henderson.
North handled University Heights 3-0 to advance to tonight's regional title game where they will play the winner of the Hopkinsville versus Henderson County match that was still going as of press deadline.
Along with the win, the Maroons set the school-record in goals for a season with 122, surpassing the previous mark of 120.
"Reaching the championship round has been something we've been working for all year," head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "Our goal this year was to win a region championship, and you can't win it if you're not there. UHA did a great job, they're a hard working team, and they'll be back in this tournament."
Both teams were evenly matched in the first half. UHA almost got on the board, but Alex Brooks was able to make the stop and keep it scoreless halfway through the first half. A few minutes later on the other side of the pitch, Jeshua DeLeon almost scored on an open net, but went wide right.
Luke McElroy showed his athleticism with a bicycle kick in front of the goal, but it went off the right post keeping the match scoreless with less than 10 minutes remaining in the half.
With 2:12 until halftime, Dalton Daves put North on the board with a goal right in front of the net. Logan Rainwater got the assist.
"When it went into the back of the net, it was pure happiness," Daves said. "I was so hyped for myself and my team getting that first goal."
With Daves' goal, North went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
A little over 10 minutes into the second half, Rainwater scored after Daves got it away from the UHA keeper in a scrum. Daves had to jump over the keeper as the ball was crossing the goal line to make it 2-0 Maroons.
"I don't think I've ever jumped so high in my life," Daves said. "I was scared I was going to hurt myself when it happened."
Alex Brooks was able to keep the shutout alive with a huge save with around 15 minutes remaining.
"We battled hard tonight," Brooks said. "We started out rough, but the best defense is the best offense."
Jacob Ashley sealed the victory with a goal with 14:41 remaining, giving North the 3-0 lead. Kael Knight was credited with the assist.
North will have a tough opponent going into the championship match. The Maroons tied tournament host Henderson County 1-1 back on Aug. 15 on the road and lost to Hoptown 2-1 on Aug. 29, also on the road.
"Tomorrow night is going to be a war," Agisilaou said. "It can go either way. I hope Henderson and Hoptown give it all they have against each other so they won't have much left when they face us."
The championship match at Henderson County is scheduled for 7 p.m.
