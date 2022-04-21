Kentucky’s had plenty of one-and-done players throughout the John Calipari era, but for the first time they may now have a none and done.

Former top-ranked recruit Shaedon Sharpe, who enrolled at UK in January and sat on the bench throughout the final two months of the season, may be headed to the NBA.

“I’ve decided to enter to my name in the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Sharpe said Thursday. “I’m not sure what my future holds beyond today, but I do know that I have to take this next step to officially go through the process to test the waters and receive feedback. I pray you all will understand this is not a decision I’ve taken lightly.”

Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate — if invited — in the NBA Draft Combine, which is May 16-22. Sharpe, like all other underclassmen, has until June 1 to decide whether to return to school.

“Shaedon and his family told me that he intends to put his name in the draft while retaining his eligibility, and they have my full support to test the process just as every player does,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Shaedon has been a great teammate and has handled everything that comes with being a college student-athlete the way he should. Since he arrived on our campus, he’s been an integral part of our program and he’s already registered for summer and fall classes, but we support this decision to explore every option and make the best decision for his future based on all of the information he can receive.”

Sharpe was the highest-rated prospect ever to commit to Kentucky in the 247Sports Composite era dating back to 2000. He beat out previously tied No. 1 signees Anthony Davis (2011) and Nerlens Noel (2012).

Sharpe reclassified and enrolled at Kentucky in January. The plan was him to practice with the team and return to college and play for the Wildcats during the 2022-23 season.

That plan is now up in the air, especially since Sharpe projects as an NBA lottery pick.

The report of Sharpe’s departure comes less than 24 hours after unanimous national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe announced he would return to Kentucky next season.

Instead of joining Tshiebwe on the returner list, Sharpe joins graduated guards Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady, NBA Draft declared TyTy Washington and transferring Bryce Hopkins and Dontaie Allen in the group of departures.

Tshiebwe, sharpshooter C.J. Fredrick and forward Daimion Collins will all return next season, joining incoming freshman Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.

Backup Lance Ware and starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler have yet to make any announcements regarding their plans for next season, but both are expected to join the list of returning players.

The team is still awaiting word from forwards Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks, who are testing the NBA Draft waters.