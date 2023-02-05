Friday night the Central Lady Storm hosted the Lady Wildcats of Trigg County and quickly made a statement by handing the Lady Wildcats a 60-21 loss.
Central came out in the first quarter firing on all cylinders and Trigg County found themselves down 18-7 at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter the Lady Storm kept their momentum by nailing four shots from behind the arc and holding the Lady Wildcats to four points to take a 40-11 lead into halftime.
To open the second half things didn’t get any better for the Lady Wildcats as Central put up 12 more points in the third and held Trigg County to two points and headed into the final quarter the Lady Storm where up 52-13.
Hopkins County Senior Brooklyn Clark and Freshman Cassidy Knight both knocked down a triple in the fourth quarter and Senior Cameron Gant hit a jumper to add eight more points for the Lady Storm and held Trigg County to eight points to grab a 60-21 final. With the Win the Lady Storm moved to 16-7 on the season.
Senior Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 17 points, going five of six from the stripe, Emile Jones finished with 12 points and went four of four from the charity stripe, Mercy Sutton added 12, Calajia Mason finished with seven, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had four, Kenzleigh Harrison and Cassidy Knight both finished with three points each, and Elizabeth Phaup had two points in the game.
