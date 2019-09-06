Local Sports

Friday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. University Heights- 10 a.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia- FS2 4:30 a.m.

Finals: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, Olympic Park, Australia- FS2 12 a.m. (Saturday)

Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia- FS2 4 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy- ESPN2 3:55 a.m.

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy- ESPNU 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis- NBCSN 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis- NBCSN 3 p.m.

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy- ESPNU 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wake Forest at Rice- CBSSN 7 p.m.

Marshall at Boise State- ESPN2 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

Washington at Michigan State- BTN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Ohio State at Texas A&M- SEC 8 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Baylor at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.)- ESPNU 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay- MLB 6 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J.- FS1 8 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN2 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.

