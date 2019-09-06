Local Sports
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. University Heights- 10 a.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia- FS2 4:30 a.m.
Finals: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, Olympic Park, Australia- FS2 12 a.m. (Saturday)
Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia- FS2 4 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy- ESPN2 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy- ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis- NBCSN 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis- NBCSN 3 p.m.
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy- ESPNU 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest at Rice- CBSSN 7 p.m.
Marshall at Boise State- ESPN2 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Washington at Michigan State- BTN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Ohio State at Texas A&M- SEC 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Baylor at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany- GOLF 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.)- ESPNU 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay- MLB 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J.- FS1 8 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN2 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
