University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White knows the Wildcats won’t be perfect when the college football season begins this week, but the fourth-year UK assistant coach plans to get his players as prepared as possible for Saturday’s opener against ULM.

“I don’t think you ever feel like you’re truly ready, all the way up to kickoff,” White said. “You never feel truly ready, but the idea is to get as close as you can.

“And then you get to a point where you can cut them loose.”

Since opening fall camp at the start of August, UK has been focused on shoring up a defense that ranked among the best in the Southeastern Conference in certain metrics but fell to the wayside in others.

Last season, the Wildcats finished fifth in the league in points allowed (25.9 ppg), fourth in yardage surrendered (380.7 ypg) and second in turnovers forced (22), but they were also the second-least efficient at getting to opposing passers (15 sacks).

The only team in the conference that had fewer sacks was Vanderbilt, which also played two fewer games than the Cats.

White and Cats head coach Mark Stoops don’t seem too alarmed heading into Saturday, though.

“Defensively, expectations are high,” Stoops said. “We pride ourselves on continuing to play great defense and we challenge our players to do that. Like we always say game one, everybody’s anxious. It’s always a long offseason through the winter through spring — players busting their tail all summer — so everybody’s excited to get back out there so we really can’t wait to get going.”

During the offseason, UK coaches have been particularly encouraged by the development of senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright and his pass-rushing ability.

“I’ve been pleasantly pleased with Jordan Wright,” White said of the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder. “I think he’s ready to take the next step, and we’re going to need him to. As a rusher, he’s really, really focused hard on that.”

At the same time, however, White isn’t putting the burden on any single player.

“It can’t just be one guy,” he said. “It can’t just be two guys. It’s got to be a whole bunch of guys that get it, and they’ve got to rush as a group, especially when it’s a four-man group.”

White has high expectations for a linebacking group that also includes established seniors Josh Paschal and Deandre Square, along with sophomore J.J. Weaver returning from an ACL tear he suffered last season and senior Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones, who recently missed two weeks of practice due to an ankle injury.

With the inherent talent at the linebacker position, White added, it allows the UK coaching staff to be creative with packages and playcalling.

That way, he noted, there won’t be as much pressure put on the Cats’ admittedly thin secondary.

“The nice thing is we’ve got guys we’re really confident in,” he said, mentioning senior Cedrick Dort Jr., fifth-year players Quandre Mosely and Davonte Robinson and sophomore Carrington Valentine as quality defensive backs. “You’ve got guys that have played.”

One key thing Stoops has preached to his players, however, is to not press themselves into difficult situations simply because they’re excited.

“Players always want to do too much too early, and that could be a problem, so it’s truly one play at a time, work on all the things we’ve worked on fundamentally, trust your teammates, and execute,” he said. “It takes all 11 on every play, and sometimes early on it’s not for a lack of want-to. You just have to be very disciplined to do the things necessary and count and trust the people next to you to do their job.”